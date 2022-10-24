12 held for possessing illegal arms

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The police have arrested twelve accused of possessing illegal arms, recovering weapons and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday, said a police spokesman.

According to details, the Sadiqabad police arrested Mehran, Jalal and Yasir and recovered a 30 bore pistol each from their possession.

Similarly, the Naseerabad police held Asim Mumtaz and recovered a 30 bore pistol from his possession.

The Morgah police recovered a 30 bore pistol from Junaid. Meanwhile, the Taxila police apprehended Abdullah and recovered a 30 bore pistol from his custody.

The Jatali police recovered a 12 bore rifle from Younas, a 30 bore pistol each from Bashir Ahmed and Shoaib Ilyas.

The Dhamyal police recovered 30 bore pistol from Ramzan.

Similarly, the Kahuta police recovered a 30 bore pistol from Usman. The Kalar Syedan police arrested Firdous after recovering a carbine from his possession.

The SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that crackdown against those possessing illegal weapons would continued without any discrimination.