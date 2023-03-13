12 held for possessing illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 12 illegal arms holders and those involved in aerial firing and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possession during an operation, informed police spokesman.

During the course of action, City Police arrested two accused Farhan and Anees, and recovered 02 30-bore pistols from their possession.

Similarly, Ratta Amaral police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Siraj and 01 pistol of 30 bore from Amjad.

While Westridge police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Hamza and 01 pistol of 30 bore from Rafaqat.

Following an operation, Wah Cantt Police recovered 01 30-bore pistol from Riasiat.

Chontra Police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Shakeel.

Kalar Syedan police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Hassan who was allegedly involved in aerial firing and 01 pistol of 30 bore from Badarsin while 22 round pistol of 30 bore from Ikhlas, and 25 round pistol of 30 bore from Zohaib were recovered.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs said that operations would continue against aerial firing and those possessing illegal weapons.