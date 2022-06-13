UrduPoint.com

12 Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons During Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2022 | 09:11 PM

12 held for possessing illegal weapons during operation

Police have arrested 12 illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during operation, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 12 illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during operation, said a police spokesman.

Rata Amral police arrested Wasim Akram and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Race Course police held Naveed Ahmed and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his custody.

Meanwhile, Taxila police nabbed Farhan and recovered 01 rifle of 44 bore from his possession and also recovered 10 rounds of 44 bore rifle from Muhammad Zohaib and 01 pistol of 30 bore from Osama.

Following operation, Saddar Wah Police held Muhammad Ismail and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Mandra police recovered 01 pistol of 09mm from accused Muhammad Usman.

Rawat police recovered a 9mm pistol with ammunition from Muhammad Ayub. They also recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Aleem Tariq, while Saddar Barooni Police recovered a knife from Haider Ali.

Police have registered separate cases against all accused and started investigation.

While appreciating the efforts of police teams, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeen Bukhari said that crackdown against illegal arms holder would continue.

Related Topics

Police Wasim Akram Taxila Saddar All From Race Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Punjab Assembly ruckus: court grants interim bail ..

Punjab Assembly ruckus: court grants interim bail to Fayyaz Chohan, Mussarat Che ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Board board meeting postponed

Pakistan Sports Board board meeting postponed

3 minutes ago
 Death toll in Turkey floods rises to five

Death toll in Turkey floods rises to five

3 minutes ago
 Football rules board approves permanent use of fiv ..

Football rules board approves permanent use of five substitutes

3 minutes ago
 CPO meets son of police constable suffering from T ..

CPO meets son of police constable suffering from Thalassemia

3 minutes ago
 Youth's welfare integral part of our responsibilit ..

Youth's welfare integral part of our responsibility: DC Kohlu

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.