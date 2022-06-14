UrduPoint.com

12 Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons During Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2022 | 10:00 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 12 illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during operation, said a police spokesman.

Rata Amral police arrested Wasim Akram and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Race Course police held Naveed Ahmed and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his custody.

Meanwhile, Taxila police nabbed Farhan and recovered 01 rifle of 44 bore from his possession and also recovered 10 rounds of 44 bore rifle from Muhammad Zohaib and 01 pistol of 30 bore from Osama.

Following operation, Saddar Wah Police held Muhammad Ismail and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Mandra police recovered 01 pistol of 09mm from accused Muhammad Usman.

Rawat police recovered a 9mm pistol with ammunition from Muhammad Ayub. They also recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Aleem Tariq, while Saddar Barooni Police recovered a knife from Haider Ali.

Police have registered separate cases against all accused and started investigation.

While appreciating the efforts of police teams, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeen Bukhari said that crackdown against illegal arms holder would continue.

