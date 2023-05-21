UrduPoint.com

12 Held For Violating Marriage Laws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2023 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested twelve accused of violating marriage laws in the area of Rata Amaral here on Sunday.

Police have recovered sound systems, weapons and bottles of liquor from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Faisal, Osama, Wahab, Shewhail, Mohsin Raza, Nabeel, Adnan, Qaiser, Adil and Maqsood, while two women namely Noor and Kiran.

SP Rawal Faisal Salim appreciated the performance of the police team and said that the accused will be challaned with solid evidence and actions will be continued against the law-breaking elements.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested eight liquor suppliers and recovered 40 bottles of liquor from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Marriage Rawalpindi Nabeel Women Sunday All From

More Stories From Pakistan

