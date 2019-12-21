UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Held On Marriage Act

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 04:09 PM

12 held on marriage act

The police arrested 12 people including six managers of marriage halls for violating the Marriage Act and one dish.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The police arrested 12 people including six managers of marriage halls for violating the Marriage Act and one dish.

According to the police, a team headed by Assistant Commissioner Zoha Shakir checked different marriage halls/marquees.

The team caught Shahbaz and Asif of King Marquee in Peoples Colony over violation of one dish while Sajid and Mazhar were arrested from Paradise Grand Marquee, Rashid and Abu Bakar from Sheztin marquee, Shahzeb and Noman from Zoom Marquee, Irfan Yunus and Qamar Javed from Victorian Marquee, Zahid Saleem and Raja Usman from Usmania Marquee.

Related Topics

Police Marriage Rashid From

Recent Stories

American Singer Jennifer’s video reciting Holy Q ..

15 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycling from Dec 23

1 minute ago

Terrorists Carry Out Three Attacks on Energy Facil ..

1 minute ago

11 power pilferers booked:

1 minute ago

Sessions Court awards death penalty to blasphemer, ..

1 minute ago

Gas Transit From Russia to Ukraine Stipulates 65Bl ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.