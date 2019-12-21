12 held on marriage act in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The police arrested 12 people including six managers of marriage halls for violating the Marriage Act and one dish.

According to the police, a team headed by Assistant Commissioner Zoha Shakir checked different marriage halls/marquees.

The team caught Shahbaz and Asif of King Marquee in Peoples Colony over violation of one dish while Sajid and Mazhar were arrested from Paradise Grand Marquee, Rashid and Abu Bakar from Sheztin marquee, Shahzeb and Noman from Zoom Marquee, Irfan Yunus and Qamar Javed from Victorian Marquee, Zahid Saleem and Raja Usman from Usmania Marquee.