12 held on violation of tenancy law

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Police have carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of different police stations and arrested twelve persons on violation of renting laws.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.

Police checked houses, shops, hotels, tenants and a large number of individuals during the search operations.

Police apprehended those while during operation were identified as Azam, Saeed, Umair, Yasir, Bilal, Amjad, Imran Nazir, Naseem, Qaistan ullah, Omar, Noor Khan and Wajid.

The purpose of the search operations to keep a close watch on criminal and law-breaking elements and bring them to justice. Rawalpindi Police is always busy for protecting the lives and property of citizens and maintaining law and order, spokesman added.