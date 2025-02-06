Open Menu

12 Held Over Electricity Theft

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 03:20 PM

12 held over electricity theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force Thursday caught 12 power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched against electricity pilferage.

According to official sources, the teams raided various areas and caught 12 accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Dalmeer Ahmad, Akraam Hussain, Hakim Ali, Imran, Abu Abeda, Dost Muhammad, Ishtiaq, Aoun Muhammad, Khaleel Ahmed, Muhammad Nouman, Tayab and Fawad.

Police registered cases against pilferers.

Recent Stories

General Pension Authority holds first board meetin ..

General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025

27 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGI ..

UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..

1 hour ago
 UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual ..

UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..

1 hour ago
 TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net prof ..

TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting

2 hours ago
 Zayed University to organise over 50 events as par ..

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025

2 hours ago
DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative

DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative

2 hours ago
 Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Conven ..

Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience

2 hours ago
 FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion i ..

FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and ..

Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and Technology strengthen partner ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance ..

Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance STEM education, AI training

2 hours ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores coo ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Mini ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan