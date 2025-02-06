12 held over electricity theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force Thursday caught 12 power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched against electricity pilferage.

According to official sources, the teams raided various areas and caught 12 accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Dalmeer Ahmad, Akraam Hussain, Hakim Ali, Imran, Abu Abeda, Dost Muhammad, Ishtiaq, Aoun Muhammad, Khaleel Ahmed, Muhammad Nouman, Tayab and Fawad.

Police registered cases against pilferers.