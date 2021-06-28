12 held over one-wheeling, rash driving

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Police arrested 14 people over one-wheeling, rash driving and fake registration number plates during the last 24 hours.

According to police here on Monday, Adnan, Abbas, Bilal,M Bilal, Arshad Ali, Ali Raza, Tayyab Khan were arrested over one-wheeling,while Ashiq, Muneeb, Akbar were held on rash driving.

Meanwhile the team arrested two accused--Ihsan, Ghulan over installation of unapproved registration number plates on their vehicles.