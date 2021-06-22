12 held with contraband

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 12 drug peddlers and recovered liquor, narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 12 drug peddlers and recovered liquor, narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals, the raiding teams of Bhavana, Chenab Nagar, Muhammadwala and Langrana police stations conducted raids in their respective jurisdictions and arrested twelve accused and recovered more than 2 kg hashish and heroin, more than 100 litres liquor, a rifle, a gun, a pistol, bullets and unearthed distilleries.

Ten of the accused were identified as Mohammad Hussain, Mamoon Omar, Ghazanfar Arif, Sher Mohammad, Hassan, Atiq, Sanobar, Ata, Ghazanfar and Abid.

Further investigation was underway.