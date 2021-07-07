12 Held With Contraband
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 12 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.
The police arrested 5 drug pushers and recovered 2.3 kg hashish and 8 litres liquor from their possession.
In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 2 persons and recovered a pistol and a number of bullets from them.
The police also held 5 gamblers with stake money of Rs 3,700.
Further investigation was underway.