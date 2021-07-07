UrduPoint.com
12 Held With Contraband

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 12 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

The police arrested 5 drug pushers and recovered 2.3 kg hashish and 8 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 2 persons and recovered a pistol and a number of bullets from them.

The police also held 5 gamblers with stake money of Rs 3,700.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

