12 Held With Contraband
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 12 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.
In a crackdown, the police arrested nine drug pushers and recovered 6.
5 kg hashish and 84 litres liquor from their possession.
The police also arrested three people and recovered three pistols and a number of bulletsfrom them.
Further investigation was underway.