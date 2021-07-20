UrduPoint.com
12 Held With Contraband

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 12 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :

In a crackdown, the police arrested nine drug pushers and recovered 6.

5 kg hashish and 84 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also arrested three people and recovered three pistols and a number of bulletsfrom them.

Further investigation was underway.

