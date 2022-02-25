12 held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested 12 accused and recovered narcotics as well as weapons from them.

A police spokesman said on Friday that teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested 12 outlaws besides recovering 1.

2-kg hashish, 80 litres liquor, four pistols 30 bore, three guns 12 bore and a rifle 444 bore from them.

They were identified as -- Hafizullah, Aoun Raza, Sajjad Ahmed, Imran Javed, Haroon, Bashir Ahmed and others.

Cases were registered against the accused.