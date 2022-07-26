12 held with contraband

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 12 criminals and recovered liquor and weapons from them.

During the ongoing campaign against drug-pushers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Muneer, Zia, Ahsan, Akraam, Shahid, Mudassar, Faiz and others and recovered420 liter liquor, 10 pistols and a rifle from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.