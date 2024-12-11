12 held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 12 criminals from various

parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.

In a crackdown against outlaws, the teams of different police stations

raided various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir,

Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain and

recovered 1.

8 kg hashish, 9 pistols, 5 guns, 3 kalashnikovs, 490 bullets

and cash in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.