12 Held With Contraband
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 12 criminals from various
parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.
In a crackdown against outlaws, the teams of different police stations
raided various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir,
Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain and
recovered 1.
8 kg hashish, 9 pistols, 5 guns, 3 kalashnikovs, 490 bullets
and cash in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
