12 Held With Contraband In Sargodha

Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:33 PM

12 held with contraband in Sargodha

Police arrested twelve accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : Police arrested twelve accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Wednesday, teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 12 accused and recovered 460 gram Hashish, 10 liters liquor, 7 pistols, 2 rifles and 1 gun from them.

The accused are: Asad, Muhammad Faqeer, Ghulam Mujtaba, Sher Bahadur, Tahir Imran, Muhammad Khan, Ali Raza, Sibte Hassan, Qasim and others.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

