12 held with drugs, arms

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Police have arrested 12 alleged criminals from various parts of the district and recovered drugs and weapons from them.

Teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Shafi, Ashraf, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.

The police recovered 1.8kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.