12 Held With Kites In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 08:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The police claimed on Monday to have arrested 12 people and recovered dozens of kites from their possession.

On special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry, a vigorous campaign was launched against kite-flying.

During the drive, the police arrested 12 persons from Ghulam Muhammad Abad and Mansoorabad and recovered dozens of kites and other paraphernalia from their possession.

The accused were locked behind bars.

