12 held with liquor, weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested twelve accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

The teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 12 accused, some of identified as Suleman, Numan, Asfand, Nasir, Javed and Gulzar.

The police recovered 20-liter liquor, 08 pistols 30-bore, a gun12-bore and a rifle 22-bore from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.