(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Police arrested 12 accused and recovered weapons from them here on Tuesday.

A team of officials conducted raids and arrested 12 accused besides recovering 45 litres of liquor, seven pistols and two guns.

The accsued were identified as Asif, Umar, Faisal, Arsalan, Ammar, Usman, Mohsin, Saleemand others.