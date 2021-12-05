12 held with liquor,weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 12 alleged criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police said on Sunday that during the ongoing campaign against drug-pushers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused and recovered 470-gram hashish, 195-liter liquor, three pistols of 30-bore and two guns from them.

The accused were identified as-Sikandar Hayyat, Ahtisham, Waris, Taimoor, Muhammad Farhan, Akbar, Mehtab, Pervaiz Masih and others.

Police have registered separate cases.