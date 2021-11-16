UrduPoint.com

12 Held With Liquor,weapons In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 04:23 PM

12 held with liquor,weapons in sargodha

The police here arrested twelve accused and recovered liquor and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The police here arrested twelve accused and recovered liquor and weapons from them.

Teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 12 accused, recovered 80 litres liquor, 8 pistols 30 bore and 02 guns 12 bore from their possession.

The accused were identified as--Shahid, Asif, Nawaz, Waqar, Saim, Akhter and others.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Russian Helicopters, AJ Holding set up joint ventu ..

Russian Helicopters, AJ Holding set up joint venture to sell civil rotorcraft

10 minutes ago
 Police arrest three for possessing illegal weapons ..

Police arrest three for possessing illegal weapons rawalpindi

27 seconds ago
 NASA Team to Discuss Anti-Satellite Weapons Testin ..

NASA Team to Discuss Anti-Satellite Weapons Testing With Russian Colleagues in M ..

28 seconds ago
 First Lady Samina Alvi inaugurates radiotherapy ma ..

First Lady Samina Alvi inaugurates radiotherapy machine at Senar Cancer Hospital ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's exports to China up 76% in first three ..

Pakistan's exports to China up 76% in first three quarters: Pakistani Consul Gen ..

7 minutes ago
 Members of a gang allegedly involved in raping gir ..

Members of a gang allegedly involved in raping girls arrested

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.