12 held with liquor,weapons in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The police here arrested twelve accused and recovered liquor and weapons from them.

Teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 12 accused, recovered 80 litres liquor, 8 pistols 30 bore and 02 guns 12 bore from their possession.

The accused were identified as--Shahid, Asif, Nawaz, Waqar, Saim, Akhter and others.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.