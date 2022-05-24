UrduPoint.com

12 Held With Narcotics, Weapons Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 06:49 PM

12 held with narcotics, weapons seized

Police arrested 12 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Police arrested 12 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police on Tuesday said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 12 accused besides recovering 1.

095-kg hashish, 190-litres of liquor, five pistols and two guns.

The accused were identified as Yusaf,Gulzar, Riaz, Waheed,Waqar,Tauheed, Aqeel, Rasheedand others.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

