12 held with narcotics, weapons seized

Police arrested 12 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 12 accused besides recovering 1.

Police on Tuesday said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 12 accused besides recovering 1.

095-kg hashish, 190-litres of liquor, five pistols and two guns.

The accused were identified as Yusaf,Gulzar, Riaz, Waheed,Waqar,Tauheed, Aqeel, Rasheedand others.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.