12 Held With Narcotics, Weapons Seized
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 06:49 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Police arrested 12 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.
Police on Tuesday said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 12 accused besides recovering 1.
095-kg hashish, 190-litres of liquor, five pistols and two guns.
The accused were identified as Yusaf,Gulzar, Riaz, Waheed,Waqar,Tauheed, Aqeel, Rasheedand others.
Police registered separate cases and started investigation.