Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 12:00 PM

12 held with weapons,narcotics:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Police arrested twelve accused and recovered narcotics, weapons from their possession.

Police on Monday said the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 12 accused,besides recovering 430 g hashish, 70 litres liquor, 06 pistols 30 bore and 02 guns 12 bore from them.

They were identified as-Rizwan,Shafique,Qadir,Irfan,Riaz,Amir,Hasnat and others.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

