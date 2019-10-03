UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Hill Torrents Of D G Khan Has Potential To Generate 12k MW Electricity: Zartaj Gul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 04:49 PM

12 hill torrents of D G Khan has potential to generate 12k MW electricity: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday said the ministry was working to materialize huge energy potential of 12 hill torrents existing in Dera Ghazi Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ):Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday said the ministry was working to materialize huge energy potential of 12 hill torrents existing in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Addressing Air University seminar on climate change and Pakistan thinking green for sustainable development under its Air Technology Olympiad 2019, she said an agriculture varsity of Multan had conducted research on the hill torrents potential to generate 12,000 megawatt electricity.

She said that the research had been submitted in the planning and development division where the ministry had scaled-up efforts to bring the project on ground.

Zartaj said that three small dams would be built on the hill torrents of D G Khan. The minister was of the view that climate change had adverse impacts on the South Punjab region of the country. It could be observed through the flash floods due abrupt rainfalls, decrease in cotton yield and extreme drought like situation in other parts of the country, she added.

"The working women picking cotton in the fields are directly affected due to such environmental degradation. We have no control on climate change, but can mitigate human interventions involved in exacerbating the situation," she said.

The minister opined that urban flooding in Karachi and poor solid waste management was due to our negligence and misconduct. Therefore, it was a collective responsibility of all members of the society to address the issue in unison, she added.

Zartaj told the participants that due to 16-year old young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg climate action march was brought in all major cities across the world including Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said has launched Clean Green Pakistan movement which is a behavioural change movement to engage civil society for making the country environment-friendly and climate change resilient. "Rs 2 billion have been allocated for the Clean Green movement in the current budget," she added.

Vice Chancellor, Air University, Air Vice Marshal (R) Faaiz Amir said the seminar was part of the country's largest Air Technological Olympiad 2019. He said the faculty and students of the varsity were fully aware of climate change impacts and its risks posed to the region.

The vice chancellor said that Pakistan was contributing 0.8 percent to the global green house gas (GHG) emissions whereas the giant economies like China was emitting 27 percent, US 14 percent and India 10.6 percent. The onus or burden to mitigate lies on the developed world and large contributors where Pakistan could only manage and control its emissions.

He added that the developing countries should form an alliance and force the developed countries to help them in overcoming climate change impacts despite being small contributors to the global environmental degradation.

The government, he said should focus energy mix transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy solutions. "It should also need to work on population growth and energy generation. Moreover, awareness regarding climate change and action at grassroots level should also be made," he added.

A panel discussion comprising senior environmentalists, academicians and scientists elaborated the challenges faced by the country due to climate change and way out for shifting from environmentally hostile economy to green economy.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Multan Imran Khan World Technology Electricity Poor Punjab China Budget Civil Society Agriculture Drought Young Dera Ghazi Khan Alliance March Women Gas 2019 Cotton All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

TECNO SPARK 4 Trending On Twitter

35 seconds ago

Holland,Ireland to host Pakistan before WTC series ..

2 minutes ago

Ovchinin, Hague, Al Mansoori Return From ISS Aboar ..

2 minutes ago

Meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Defenc ..

2 minutes ago

First Pak woman cricketer Nida to feature in a for ..

1 hour ago

93 pc work of Qila Saifullah-Loralai Highway widen ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.