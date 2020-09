12 hospitalized after taking toxic food

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Twelve members of a family, including eight children, were hospitalized after taking toxic food in Samanabad police limits on Monday.

A police spokesman said the family of Shah Jahan of Raja Park College Road Samanabad prepared food and passed out after consuming it.

The Rescue 1122 shifted 27-year-old Nasira, wife of Shah Jahang, eight-year-old son Sheharyar, six-year-old son Shehroz, five-year-old daughter Hira, 30-year-old Muhammad Kashif, a son of Ahsan, seven-year-old Abida, a daughter of Kashif, five-year-old Ali Hasan, a son of Kashif, two-year-old Alia, a daughter of Kashif, 25-year-old Asifa, wife of Sana Ullah,eight-year-old Jeea, a daughter of Sana Ullah, six-year-old son Muhammad Kamal,and two-year-old Sabahat, a daughter of Sana Ullah.