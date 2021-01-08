12 hurts after passenger bus meets with an accident due to fog

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :A passenger bus met with an accident due to invisibility as a thick layer of fog in Kamalia a city in the Toba Tek Singh Punjab where twelve persons were suffered with serious injuries.

As per initial reports, Rescue sources said the accident occurred after the passenger bus hit a roadside tree due to fog and over-speeding by the driver.

Rescue teams along with local police reached the spot and shifted the victims to the nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.