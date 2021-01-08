12 Hurts After Passenger Bus Meets With An Accident Due To Fog
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 09:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :A passenger bus met with an accident due to invisibility as a thick layer of fog in Kamalia a city in the Toba Tek Singh Punjab where twelve persons were suffered with serious injuries.
As per initial reports, Rescue sources said the accident occurred after the passenger bus hit a roadside tree due to fog and over-speeding by the driver.
Rescue teams along with local police reached the spot and shifted the victims to the nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.