12 illegal arm holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The police here on Tuesday arrested 12 illegal outlaws and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown.

According to police spokesman, Waris Khan police recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from Khalid Khan and 1 pistol 30 bore was recovered from Salman.

Similarly, RA Bazar police held three illegal accused namely Hamza, Bilal and Shahzad and recovered 3 pistol 30 bore from their custody.

While, Race Course police nabbed Rabnawaz and recovered rifle 12 bore from his possession.

Following operation, Mandra police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Wajid.

Jatali police netted Fazul Rehman and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession and 01 pistol 9 mm was recovered from Hasib.

Saddar Barooni police recovered 01 Kalashnikov from Bilal, while Rawat police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Aslam.

Chontra police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Hasib Sajjad.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

The divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that operations against liquor suppliers, aerial firing and illegal arms holders were being accelerated.