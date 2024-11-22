Open Menu

12 Illegal Fuel Agencies, LPG Shops Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM

12 illegal fuel agencies, LPG shops sealed

KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) In a crackdown on illegal fuel agencies and LPG shops on Friday, the district administration sealed six illegal fuel agencies and six LPG shops at Kot Addu.

The officers from the Civil Defence and other departments inspected multiple petrol pumps and agencies in the region, sealed six fuel agencies and applications were submitted to the relevant police stations for further legal action.

Meanwhile, six LPG shops were sealed for lacking functional fire extinguishers and other essential safety equipment.

In a statement, DC Syed Munawar Abbas Bukhari said that the decisive action underscores the administration’s commitment to public safety and legal compliance. He said crackdown would continue on daily basis and stern action would be ensured against violators under zero tolerance.

APP/shn

Related Topics

Fire LPG Petrol Police Kot Addu From

Recent Stories

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in fe ..

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt

51 minutes ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of ..

IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bib ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case

2 hours ago
 Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

2 hours ago
 IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

5 hours ago
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

5 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

8 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

19 hours ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan