12 Illegal Fuel Agencies, LPG Shops Sealed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) In a crackdown on illegal fuel agencies and LPG shops on Friday, the district administration sealed six illegal fuel agencies and six LPG shops at Kot Addu.
The officers from the Civil Defence and other departments inspected multiple petrol pumps and agencies in the region, sealed six fuel agencies and applications were submitted to the relevant police stations for further legal action.
Meanwhile, six LPG shops were sealed for lacking functional fire extinguishers and other essential safety equipment.
In a statement, DC Syed Munawar Abbas Bukhari said that the decisive action underscores the administration’s commitment to public safety and legal compliance. He said crackdown would continue on daily basis and stern action would be ensured against violators under zero tolerance.
APP/shn
Recent Stories
Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt
Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bushra's allegations against Saudi Arabia nothing but failed attempt to save PTI's diminishing polit ..50 seconds ago
-
Hyderabad police arrests street criminal, recovers stolen motorcycle, mobile phone and weapon57 seconds ago
-
Matric exam admission date extended by one week1 minute ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi launches housing scheme for Police welfare after 25 years1 minute ago
-
Nation stands united to eradicate terrorism: SCBA1 minute ago
-
Over 300 farmers trained on techniques to enhance wheat production1 minute ago
-
Book launching ceremony at Alhamra11 minutes ago
-
Smog: 128 vehicles impounded11 minutes ago
-
BISE relaxes minimum age limit for 9th grade exams11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-origin Royal Malaysian Air Chief visits hometown Haripur21 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on KP feeders notified21 minutes ago
-
Five power pilferers booked21 minutes ago