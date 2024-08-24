Open Menu

12 Illegal Mini Petrol Pumps Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM

12 illegal mini petrol pumps sealed

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The district administration sealed 12 illegal mini petrol pumps during a special crackdown launched at Burewala on Saturday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Asif Hussain Shah, Assistant Commissioner Burewala Farooq Ahmed, accompanied by Civil Defence Officer Rehan Kareem, and other officers of municipal corporation, launched a crackdown on illegal petrol pumps.

The team sealed 12 illegal mini petrol pumps and took the material into custody, while fine of Rs 130,000 has also been imposed on the pump owners during the crackdown.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Farooq Ahmed said that illegal sale and purchase of oil would not be allowed in the area. He said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination and all illegal and unregistered petrol pumps would also be sealed.

Related Topics

Petrol Oil Fine Sale Burewala All Mini

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan