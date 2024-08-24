12 illegal mini petrol pumps sealed

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The district administration sealed 12 illegal mini petrol pumps during a special crackdown launched at Burewala on Saturday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Asif Hussain Shah, Assistant Commissioner Burewala Farooq Ahmed, accompanied by Civil Defence Officer Rehan Kareem, and other officers of municipal corporation, launched a crackdown on illegal petrol pumps.

The team sealed 12 illegal mini petrol pumps and took the material into custody, while fine of Rs 130,000 has also been imposed on the pump owners during the crackdown.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Farooq Ahmed said that illegal sale and purchase of oil would not be allowed in the area. He said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination and all illegal and unregistered petrol pumps would also be sealed.