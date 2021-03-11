12 illegal weapon shops sealed in faisalabad

The district administration sealed 12 illegal weapon shops in Kutchery bazar on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 12 illegal weapon shops in Kutchery bazar on Thursday.

According to official sources,special branch submitted report at DC office that the shopkeepers run their businesses without license.

The Assistant Commissioner (city) Syed Ayyub Bukhari along with his team conducted raid and sealed 12 shops in bazar.

The owners were doing business on the licenses issued to their fathers and grandfathers,said sources.