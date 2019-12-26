12 including 2 suspects arrested; 1.6 kg Hashish seized in Sargodha

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Police on Thursday have arrested 12 accused including 2 suspects and recovered narcotics from them.

Police sources said that on the direction of DPO Sargodha Ammara Ather; during continued drive against drug peddlers and criminals' teams of different police station have conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 10 drug pushers and recovered 1.

6 Kilogram Hashish and 220 liters liquor from their possession.

They were identified as; Karam Khan, Muhammad Yar, Gulbaz, Mazar, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Ali, Ibrar Ahmad, Zafar Iqbal and others.

During search operation around the Churches police have checked about 100 housed and after verification of 150 people through bio metric system have arrested two suspect people.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.