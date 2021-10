12 including eight women arrested for arranging dance party

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Saddar Baroni police raided a ceremony and arrested 12 persons, including eight women, to host a dance party and violate the sound system act.

According to a police spokesman, a police party under Station House Officer (SHO), Saddar Baroni, raided at a ceremony and arrested 12 persons, including Ali Raza, Shahbaz Ali, Muhammad Pervaiz.

Muhammad Ijaz and women Tasmia Kanwal, Sadia, Sanam, Aroosa, Qurat ul Ain, Nahya, Bisman and Maqbool Boston.

A case was registered against them on violation of the marriage ordinance and arranging a dance party.