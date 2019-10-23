UrduPoint.com
12 Industrial Units Sealed In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 08:08 PM

12 industrial units sealed in Lahore

A team of the Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab has sealed 12 industrial units in different areas of the city over environmental pollution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :A team of the Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab has sealed 12 industrial units in different areas of the city over environmental pollution.

This was stated by EPD Deputy Director Ali Ijaz on Wednesday.

"The sealed industrial units were harming the environment and were a cause of air pollution," he added.

The EPD team raided the industries emitting dense black smoke and using substandard fuel.

Ali Ijaz said that the owners of these industries had not installed air pollution control equipments despite warnings hence they were sealed.

