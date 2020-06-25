UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Industrial Units Sealed Over Pollution, Two Held

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 09:50 AM

12 industrial units sealed over pollution, two held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Environment Protection Department team has sealed 12 industrial units involved in spreading pollution in Industries State area here on Thursday.

A team led by Deputy Director environment Ali Imran has raided against small units which were spreading pollution by melting batteries along with acid.

The team also caught two managers of industrial units namely Zahid and Zaheer while owners of the units Nasrallah, Farooq Akhtar Arif and  Kamran managed to flee from there.

Case was also lodged against the owners in Muzaffarabad police station under environmental act.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Punjab Police Station Muzaffarabad From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces completion of National Disinfection ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Finland di ..

8 hours ago

UN official lauds Sheikha Fatima&#039;s role in su ..

8 hours ago

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.