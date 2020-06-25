12 industrial units sealed over pollution, two held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Environment Protection Department team has sealed 12 industrial units involved in spreading pollution in Industries State area here on Thursday.

A team led by Deputy Director environment Ali Imran has raided against small units which were spreading pollution by melting batteries along with acid.

The team also caught two managers of industrial units namely Zahid and Zaheer while owners of the units Nasrallah, Farooq Akhtar Arif and Kamran managed to flee from there.

Case was also lodged against the owners in Muzaffarabad police station under environmental act.

APP /sak