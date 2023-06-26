Open Menu

12 Injure After Coach Overturns

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2023 | 02:40 PM

12 injure after coach overturns

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :At least twelve travellers were injured when passenger coach overturned, rescuer said.

Accident was reported to have occurred on account of over-speeding near Rajpoot colony here.

The wounded included Rustam Ali, Muhammad Ramzan, Shazia, Asif, Sadiq, Sarwar, Sufyan, Arslan, Murtaza, Ashraf, Msjeeda Sadiq and Atya Zahoor.

All of the victims received mild to severe injuries were shifted to DHQ hospital for emergency treatment.

District Emergency Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood supervised the rescue operation, it was said.

Related Topics

Injured Arslan Coach

Recent Stories

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews performanc ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews performance of Building Retrofit program ..

2 hours ago
 ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, ..

ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, Dubai Medical College discuss ..

2 hours ago
 UAE celebrates World Drug Day

UAE celebrates World Drug Day

2 hours ago
 Citizens continue to suffer from six to eight hour ..

Citizens continue to suffer from six to eight hours load-shedding

2 hours ago
 Military trials of civilians: SC seven-member benc ..

Military trials of civilians: SC seven-member bench dissolved again after govt's ..

3 hours ago
 Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj r ..

Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj rituals

3 hours ago
US vows to strengthen maritime security cooperatio ..

US vows to strengthen maritime security cooperation with Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Lightening strikes leave 12 people dead during rai ..

Lightening strikes leave 12 people dead during rain in Punjab

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM ins ..

Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM instructional solution for grades ..

13 hours ago
 Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Fes ..

Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Festival 2023

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan