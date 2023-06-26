12 injure after coach overturns

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :At least twelve travellers were injured when passenger coach overturned, rescuer said.

Accident was reported to have occurred on account of over-speeding near Rajpoot colony here.

The wounded included Rustam Ali, Muhammad Ramzan, Shazia, Asif, Sadiq, Sarwar, Sufyan, Arslan, Murtaza, Ashraf, Msjeeda Sadiq and Atya Zahoor.

All of the victims received mild to severe injuries were shifted to DHQ hospital for emergency treatment.

District Emergency Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood supervised the rescue operation, it was said.