Open Menu

12 Injure In Trolley-Coach Collision In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2023 | 05:00 PM

12 injure in Trolley-Coach collision in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) At least 12 people were wounded when a coach collided with a tractor trolley here on Chashma road on Sunday.

According to police, the coach collided with the tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane near Al-Moiz Sugar Mills

on Chashma Road.

The accident happened due to intense fog in the area.

All the injured were shifted to the hospital where some of them including Driver Kamran were told in a critical position.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Road Sunday Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

8 hours ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

17 hours ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

17 hours ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

18 hours ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

18 hours ago
ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

18 hours ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

18 hours ago
 Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

18 hours ago
 Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

17 hours ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

17 hours ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan