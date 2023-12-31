12 injure in Trolley-Coach collision in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) At least 12 people were wounded when a coach collided with a tractor trolley here on Chashma road on Sunday.

According to police, the coach collided with the tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane near Al-Moiz Sugar Mills

on Chashma Road.

The accident happened due to intense fog in the area.

All the injured were shifted to the hospital where some of them including Driver Kamran were told in a critical position.