12 injured as van collides with tractor trolley

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :At least 12 people including women were injured in a road accident here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place on Samundri road near Dalowal Stop, where a commuters van rammed into a sugarcane loaded tractor trolley due to dense fog.

As a result, twelve people identified as Nadeem, Ahsan Rasheed, Nasreen bibi, Waheed, Faryad, Samina Kousar, Raheel, Javed, Saleem, Ali Hassan, Dua,13, and Sidra sustainedmultiple injuries.

They all were rushed to DHQ and Allied hospitals.