UrduPoint.com

12 Injured As Van Collides With Tractor Trolley

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023 | 04:30 PM

12 injured as van collides with tractor trolley

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :At least 12 people including women were injured in a road accident here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place on Samundri road near Dalowal Stop, where a commuters van rammed into a sugarcane loaded tractor trolley due to dense fog.

As a result, twelve people identified as Nadeem, Ahsan Rasheed, Nasreen bibi, Waheed, Faryad, Samina Kousar, Raheel, Javed, Saleem, Ali Hassan, Dua,13, and Sidra sustainedmultiple injuries.

They all were rushed to DHQ and Allied hospitals.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Road Road Accident Van Samundri Women All

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFS ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFSA’s Board of Directors

17 minutes ago
 Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fres ..

Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fresh debate on social media

33 minutes ago

Shaheen Afridi to resume rehabilitation under men’s team’s medical staff tod ..

47 minutes ago
 Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices ..

Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices on discounted prices

1 hour ago
 Stability in the economy and the unity of the nati ..

Stability in the economy and the unity of the nation in the fight against terror ..

2 hours ago
 Impact of 2022 Floods: Pakistan needs effective st ..

Impact of 2022 Floods: Pakistan needs effective strategy to deal with climate ch ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.