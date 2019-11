At least 12 passengers sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and a mini truck at Babar Chowk, Vehari Road here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :At least 12 passengers sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and a mini truck at Babar Chowk, Vehari Road here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the injured were shifted to an area hospital. Two of the injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital due to their critical condition.