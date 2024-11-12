12 Injured In Dir Lower Road Mishap
Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) At least 12 people were injured in a late-night collision between a car and passenger coach in Dir Lower, Rescue 1122 said on Tuesday.
A passenger coach on its way to Timergara from Thall area of Kumrat collided with a fielder car in Ranai area of the district during late night hours, injuring 12 people.
On receiving information, the ambulances and disaster vehicles of Rescue 1122 reached the site and shifted the injured to Timergara hospital.
The injured included Bacha Khan, Abdul Qahar, Sajid, Muhammad Sher, Fazal Karim, Rooh Ullah, Abdullah, Arshad, Fahad and Samreen.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milesto ..
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership
PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities
German president steps in amid vote date deadlock
Standing Committee on interior calls for action on Law and Order, Legislative Pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits GPS, Navay Calay to inaugurate solarization scheme2 minutes ago
-
Syeda Rida appreciates growing interest of women in Thal jeep rally2 minutes ago
-
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC5 minutes ago
-
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 1418 minutes ago
-
Promotion of trade activities vital to uplift economy: SCCI32 minutes ago
-
Dr. Khalid Maqbool underscores role of creative education in driving economic growth1 hour ago
-
DRC meets to resolve local disputes in Dera2 hours ago
-
12 persons injured in road accident2 hours ago
-
Two bike thieves arrested2 hours ago
-
Motorway Police Sub-inspector dies on Hazara Expressway2 hours ago
-
FGEHA to auction commercial plots in Islamabad’s G-13, G-14 on Thursday2 hours ago
-
AJK President for more vibrant role of legal fraternity to make struggle for IIOJK's freedom complet ..2 hours ago