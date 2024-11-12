Open Menu

12 Injured In Dir Lower Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) At least 12 people were injured in a late-night collision between a car and passenger coach in Dir Lower, Rescue 1122 said on Tuesday.

A passenger coach on its way to Timergara from Thall area of Kumrat collided with a fielder car in Ranai area of the district during late night hours, injuring 12 people.

On receiving information, the ambulances and disaster vehicles of Rescue 1122 reached the site and shifted the injured to Timergara hospital.

The injured included Bacha Khan, Abdul Qahar, Sajid, Muhammad Sher, Fazal Karim, Rooh Ullah, Abdullah, Arshad, Fahad and Samreen.

APP/vak

