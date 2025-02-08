12 injured in gas cylinder blast near KTH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A gas cylinder explosion at a hotel near Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) left 12 people injured here Saturday.

Rescue 1122 officials stated that as soon as they received information about the blast, ambulances and fire vehicles were dispatched to the scene to carry out rescue operations.

The Rescue 1122 further confirmed that firefighters quickly brought the fire under control.

Hospital sources said the injured are being provided medical treatment.