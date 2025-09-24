12 Injured In Karachi Group Clashes
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) At least twelve persons were injured when two groups clashed with each other near Abdul Rahim Goth area of New Karachi, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Wednesday.
According to initial reports, twelve persons were injured when two groups clashed with each other and used
sticks and rods to settle old dispute near Abdul Rahim Goth area of New Karachi.
The police team after receiving reports reached the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad
UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes
Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperation with Australia
Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel Tech show at 2026 edition
G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pressing international issues
TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions
World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier makes first call at Jebel Ali
DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners of Euroleague Basketball
Fujairah CP appoints Acting Director of Fujairah Foundation for Regions Developm ..
AI suspected in cyberattack on European airports, say experts
New report highlights UAE’s roadmap to advance Alzheimer’s disease care
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WUM seminar stresses HPV vaccination to protect women health1 minute ago
-
Mustafa Kamal sets $30 bln pharma export target for next five years1 minute ago
-
KP Govt announces interest-free loan for govt employees2 minutes ago
-
12 injured in Karachi group clashes2 minutes ago
-
Wildlife Dept earns record revenue from hunting permits2 minutes ago
-
Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
PHC launches free E-certification programme on infection prevention11 minutes ago
-
Fed Govt wants to complete Green Line, other projects in collaboration with Sindh: Raja Khaliq Zaman11 minutes ago
-
DC Bahawalpur listens to public grievances11 minutes ago
-
Punjab’s first Model Union Council to be equipped with modern facilities: DC11 minutes ago
-
Police foil robbery attempt, notorious outlaw arrested11 minutes ago
-
ADC Headquarters stresses joint action to combat dengue11 minutes ago