12 injured in Karachi group clashes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) At least twelve persons were injured when two groups clashed with each other near Abdul Rahim Goth area of New Karachi, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, twelve persons were injured when two groups clashed with each other and used

sticks and rods to settle old dispute near Abdul Rahim Goth area of New Karachi.

The police team after receiving reports reached the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.