Open Menu

12 Injured In Karachi Group Clashes

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM

12 injured in Karachi group clashes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) At least twelve persons were injured when two groups clashed with each other near Abdul Rahim Goth area of New Karachi, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, twelve persons were injured when two groups clashed with each other and used

sticks and rods to settle old dispute near Abdul Rahim Goth area of New Karachi.

The police team after receiving reports reached the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.

Recent Stories

Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad

Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad

6 minutes ago
 UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programme ..

UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes

45 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperat ..

Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperation with Australia

47 minutes ago
 Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel T ..

Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel Tech show at 2026 edition

1 hour ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pres ..

G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pressing international issues

1 hour ago
 TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Foru ..

TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum

1 hour ago
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to r ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions

2 hours ago
 World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier mak ..

World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier makes first call at Jebel Ali

2 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners of Euroleague Basketball

2 hours ago
 Fujairah CP appoints Acting Director of Fujairah F ..

Fujairah CP appoints Acting Director of Fujairah Foundation for Regions Developm ..

2 hours ago
 AI suspected in cyberattack on European airports, ..

AI suspected in cyberattack on European airports, say experts

2 hours ago
 New report highlights UAE’s roadmap to advance A ..

New report highlights UAE’s roadmap to advance Alzheimer’s disease care

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan