12 Injured In Quetta Explosion
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Twelve people including two policemen were injured on Wednesday in a bomb blast near a police patrolling mobile on Quetta's Eastern Bypass.
According to a private news channel, police officials said that the explosion took place near Barakzai Town while a vehicle from the Khaliq Shaheed police station was on routine patrol.
Immediately after the blast, police and other law enforcement personnel cordoned off the area. Rescue teams rushed to the scene and transported the injured to Civil Hospital for urgent medical treatment.
Police sources reported that a destroyed motorcycle was found near the blast site, indicating that the explosive device was planted in the motorcycle.
The Bomb Disposal Squad has been called in to investigate the nature and intensity of the explosives used.
Injured policemen includes constable Nematullah, son of Fazal Muhammad, and Police driver Abdul Qayoom, son of Zahir Shah.
While, the other civilians injured include Muhammad Essa, son of Muhammad Shah, Abdul Hafeez, son of Abdul Mahmood, Muhammad Qasim, son of Ghulam Muhammad Essa, Muhammad Hanin, a child, Qadeer Ahmed, son of Abdul Rahim, Khalil Ahmed, son of Abdul Khaliq, Deen Muhammad, son of Abdul Khaliq, Hasnain, Saifullah, son of Muhammad Sharif and Abdul Qahir, son of Fida Abdul Zahir.
Recent Stories
IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz
PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Woman among two killed in road accidents2 minutes ago
-
One dacoit killed, another injured in encounter12 minutes ago
-
Omar Abdullah slams Modi regime for hypocrisy on foreign delegates in IIOJK12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to promoting sustainable, environment-friendly transportation system: President12 minutes ago
-
Police bust car lifter gang; arrest five22 minutes ago
-
SCO moot to provide ample opportunities for our economic diaspora: Ahmed Jawad32 minutes ago
-
Substandard food items seized in Chichawatni32 minutes ago
-
Ayaz commends APNS role in promoting print media industry42 minutes ago
-
Agro deptt. receives applications under "Green Tractor Scheme"42 minutes ago
-
Transgender community demands dedicated seating space in public transport vehicles42 minutes ago
-
PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt traps50 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign's goals achieved in befitting way: Commissioner1 hour ago