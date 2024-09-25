12 injured in Quetta explosion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Twelve people including two policemen were injured on Wednesday in a bomb blast near a police patrolling mobile on Quetta's Eastern Bypass.

According to a private news channel, police officials said that the explosion took place near Barakzai Town while a vehicle from the Khaliq Shaheed police station was on routine patrol.

Immediately after the blast, police and other law enforcement personnel cordoned off the area. Rescue teams rushed to the scene and transported the injured to Civil Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Police sources reported that a destroyed motorcycle was found near the blast site, indicating that the explosive device was planted in the motorcycle.

The Bomb Disposal Squad has been called in to investigate the nature and intensity of the explosives used.

Injured policemen includes constable Nematullah, son of Fazal Muhammad, and Police driver Abdul Qayoom, son of Zahir Shah.

While, the other civilians injured include Muhammad Essa, son of Muhammad Shah, Abdul Hafeez, son of Abdul Mahmood, Muhammad Qasim, son of Ghulam Muhammad Essa, Muhammad Hanin, a child, Qadeer Ahmed, son of Abdul Rahim, Khalil Ahmed, son of Abdul Khaliq, Deen Muhammad, son of Abdul Khaliq, Hasnain, Saifullah, son of Muhammad Sharif and Abdul Qahir, son of Fida Abdul Zahir.