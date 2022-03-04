UrduPoint.com

12 Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 07:02 PM

12 injured in road accident

A many as 12 passengers including 3 women were injured in a road traffic accident in the area of Sitiana police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :A many as 12 passengers including 3 women were injured in a road traffic accident in the area of Sitiana police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Friday that a speedy wagon and a car collided with each other near Chak No.77-GB sewerage drain at Sitiana Road.

As a result, 12 passengers including Ahmad Ali (35), Ikram Ali (23), Sohail Ansar (40), Raees Ahmad Khan (25), Ali Raza (20), Hamza (22), Inam Ullah (25), his wife Fatima Inam (18), Rehan Naeem (09), his mother Nudrat Naeem (30), Safdar (30) and Suraya Bibi (50) received injuries.

Rescue-1122 provided first aid to 6 victims while 6 others were shifted to Rural HealthCenter (RHC) Sitiana and Allied Hospital.

The condition of two injured was stated critical.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Station Road Car Wife Traffic Women

Recent Stories

CM Balochistan condemns Peshawar suicide blast

CM Balochistan condemns Peshawar suicide blast

1 minute ago
 PTA Chairman meets Director ITU (BDT), Chairman MC ..

PTA Chairman meets Director ITU (BDT), Chairman MCMC

1 minute ago
 Total COVID-19 in cases in Brunei top 80,000 mark

Total COVID-19 in cases in Brunei top 80,000 mark

1 minute ago
 Police promotion board meeting held

Police promotion board meeting held

1 minute ago
 Over 700 artworks to be sold at Art Bazaar on Satu ..

Over 700 artworks to be sold at Art Bazaar on Saturday

4 minutes ago
 Foreigners to Leave Baikonur Only After Ensuring S ..

Foreigners to Leave Baikonur Only After Ensuring Security of OneWeb Satellites - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>