12 injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :A many as 12 passengers including 3 women were injured in a road traffic accident in the area of Sitiana police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Friday that a speedy wagon and a car collided with each other near Chak No.77-GB sewerage drain at Sitiana Road.

As a result, 12 passengers including Ahmad Ali (35), Ikram Ali (23), Sohail Ansar (40), Raees Ahmad Khan (25), Ali Raza (20), Hamza (22), Inam Ullah (25), his wife Fatima Inam (18), Rehan Naeem (09), his mother Nudrat Naeem (30), Safdar (30) and Suraya Bibi (50) received injuries.

Rescue-1122 provided first aid to 6 victims while 6 others were shifted to Rural HealthCenter (RHC) Sitiana and Allied Hospital.

The condition of two injured was stated critical.