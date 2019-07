12 injured in road accident

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) ::As many as 12 passengers received multiple injuries in a road accident at Roshanwala Sadhar Bypass here Thursday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding wagon collided with a coach near Dinga Phatak at Roshanwala Sadhar Bypass. As a result, 12 passengers were injured and shifted to Allied Hospital.

Among the victims included Muhammad Yousuf (60), Ali Muhammad (50) of Haroon Abad, Ali (25) of Sargodha, Ruqayya (55) wife of Nawaz of Sargodha, Muhammad Naeem (35), Nazia wife of Naeem (30), Maryam (20) daughter of Muhammad Yousuf of Sargodha, Muhammad Ayan, Shehnaz Bibi (45) wife of Muhammad Haneef, Abdul Razzaq and Kausar (35) wife of Dost Muhammad of Sargodha, etc.