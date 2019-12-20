12 injured in road accident in Khanewal

At least twelve persons sustained injuries due to bus-truck-tractor trolley collision near Kacha Khu Abdul Hakeem road here on Friday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) At least twelve persons sustained injuries due to bus-truck-tractor trolley collision near Kacha Khu Abdul Hakeem road here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occured near Adda Khaliq Abad Kacha Khu Abdul Hakeem road due to overspeeding and careless driving.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and provided first-aid to nine injured on the spot and shifted three critical injured to District headquarters hospital.