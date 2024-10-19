Open Menu

12 Injured In Road Mishap At Lower Dir

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM

12 injured in road mishap at Lower Dir

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) As many as twelve persons were injured in a road mishap occurred in Haya Seri area of Lower Dir.

According to Rescue 1122, 12 persons sustained injuries when a Suzuki van overturned in Haya Seri due to overspeeding.

Meanwhile, workers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. Police have started investigations into the incident.

