12 Injured In Road Mishap In Rajanpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 01:54 PM

12 injured in road mishap in Rajanpur

A van was overturned due to tyre burst near Mosani Indus highway,Rojhan Mazari,causing injuries to twelve persons including nine women

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :A van was overturned due to tyre burst near Mosani Indus highway,Rojhan Mazari,causing injuries to twelve persons including nine women.

Rescuers said on Thursday that all the injured were shifted to THQ Rojhan hospital by rescue team.

Officials of concerned police station said the car overturned due to over speeding.

The wounded included Lal Bibi,Zaku Bibi,Jam Razzaq, Pathani Mai, Jannu Mai, Qibla Mai, Sakeena Mai, Mureeda Mai, Jameela Mai, Sajjad, Abdul Razaaq and Azra Mai. All belonged to Jamal-ud-din area in district Rahim Yar Khan.

According to hospital sources,all patients were stable after initial treatment.

