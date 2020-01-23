12 injured in separate incidents in Khanewal

At least 12 persons sustained injuries during separate road incidents taking place here on Thursday in the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) : At least 12 persons sustained injuries during separate road incidents taking place here on Thursday in the district.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a persons namely Ashfaq sustained injuries due to collision between a car and a motorcycle near SP Chowk.

Similarly, Allah Ditta injured as motorcycle hit his cycle.

Similarly, a couple Bashir and his wife Perveen injured after their motorcycle collided with a car near Mohsin Waal. Aslam, Shahid, Husnain, Muhammad Amir, Khalil Ahmad and others also sustained injuries in accidents.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Civil Hospital after providing the first-aid.