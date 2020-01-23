UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Injured In Separate Incidents In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 05:32 PM

12 injured in separate incidents in Khanewal

At least 12 persons sustained injuries during separate road incidents taking place here on Thursday in the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) : At least 12 persons sustained injuries during separate road incidents taking place here on Thursday in the district.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a persons namely Ashfaq sustained injuries due to collision between a car and a motorcycle near SP Chowk.

Similarly, Allah Ditta injured as motorcycle hit his cycle.

Similarly, a couple Bashir and his wife Perveen injured after their motorcycle collided with a car near Mohsin Waal. Aslam, Shahid, Husnain, Muhammad Amir, Khalil Ahmad and others also sustained injuries in accidents.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Civil Hospital after providing the first-aid.

Related Topics

Injured Road Car Wife

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.